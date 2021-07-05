Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,944,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.69 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

