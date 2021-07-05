Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $534.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.80 million. Acushnet posted sales of $300.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.43 on Monday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

