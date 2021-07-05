Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce sales of $172.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.45 million and the highest is $172.82 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $689.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $693.48 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.