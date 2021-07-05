Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce $68.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.67 million to $69.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $282.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 830,177 shares in the company, valued at $22,364,968.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

