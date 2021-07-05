Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.58. DexCom reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.59.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $431.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

