Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce sales of $83.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. Everbridge reported sales of $65.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $356.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $137.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.43. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

