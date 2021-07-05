Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.31. Kaman also reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAMN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kaman in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

