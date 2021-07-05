Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

NUVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.40. 17,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,891. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -40.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

