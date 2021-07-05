Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

PIRS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

