Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 23.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

