Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.63. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $184.33 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

