Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.45. 878,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,188. Upwork has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -365.31 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 114.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

