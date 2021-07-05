Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

