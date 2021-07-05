Zacks: Brokerages Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.46). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($3.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. 103,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,492. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

