Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.95 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $284.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.91.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

