Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CAMT opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

