Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $86.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.97 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. Euronav posted sales of $404.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $510.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $543.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $821.28 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $889.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $43,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,588,688 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 994,505 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $6,962,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronav by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

EURN opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

