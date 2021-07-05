Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce sales of $177.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.95 million to $179.89 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $712.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.75 million to $721.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $726.45 million, with estimates ranging from $720.89 million to $732.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

