Zacks: Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce sales of $81.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $299.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

