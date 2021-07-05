Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.56. 378,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,364. The firm has a market cap of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 20.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ooma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 82,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

