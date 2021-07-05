Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,580%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.52. The stock had a trading volume of 893,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $115.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.