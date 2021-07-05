Zacks Investment Research Comments on Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATE. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ATE opened at C$3.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$195.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,026,207.18.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

