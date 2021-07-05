Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $3.09 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.52.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

