ZB Token (ZB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $137.64 million and $1.28 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

