ZBG Token Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $151,801.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00814377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.53 or 0.07995319 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

