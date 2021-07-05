ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $8,784.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00334419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00188729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,241,945 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

