Zebi Token Trading 16% Higher This Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $52,695.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00137772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00167579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.36 or 0.99886859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.04 or 0.00914776 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,028,284,563 coins and its circulating supply is 760,538,884 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

