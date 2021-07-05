Zeepin Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $314,260.88 and $89,353.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00137210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00167456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.72 or 1.00084464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00912212 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

