ZENZO Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $307.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

