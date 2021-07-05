ZEON Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $102.58 million and approximately $450,556.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00927997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.41 or 0.08273158 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.