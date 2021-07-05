Zero Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $853,290.71 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $880.81 or 0.02601196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $853,290.71 and $502.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00917300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.78 or 0.08238724 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

