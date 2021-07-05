ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00877468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.97 or 0.08138795 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.