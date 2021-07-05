Zilliqa Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $913.55 million and $62.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00251964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.34 or 0.00766210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,743,744,351 coins and its circulating supply is 11,452,277,198 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

