ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $26,335.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,033.90 or 1.00611529 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

