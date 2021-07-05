Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $388.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.83. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,301 shares of company stock valued at $79,750,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.