Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Update

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $388.89 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,304,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,301 shares of company stock valued at $79,750,576 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

