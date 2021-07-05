ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,558,218 shares of company stock valued at $306,828,564. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1,297.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

