ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $328,045.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.99 or 0.00643314 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,920,991,687 coins and its circulating supply is 14,395,137,157 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

