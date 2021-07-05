ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $780,233.12 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

