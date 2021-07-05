ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $903,727.31 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

