Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 938,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,814 shares of company stock worth $10,001,689. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

