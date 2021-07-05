Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $399.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.18. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $450.75.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

