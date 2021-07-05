ZUSD 24 Hour Volume Hits $227,666.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $227,666.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00138228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00166438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.06 or 1.00309457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

