Zynecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $110,475.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Zynecoin has a market cap of $8.54 million and $110,475.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00891676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.96 or 0.08166500 BTC.

About Zynecoin

ZYN is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

