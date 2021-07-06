-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.12). Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shake Shack stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.