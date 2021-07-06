$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Penumbra reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

NYSE:PEN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,827. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,724.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

