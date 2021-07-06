-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

