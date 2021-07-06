$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Sapiens International also reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

SPNS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. 1,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.