-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

