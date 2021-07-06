$0.29 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

